Leicester Tigers confirm coronavirus outbreak within squad

Leicester Tigers have confirmed a coronavirus outbreak within their playing and support staff.

The side have stopped all team training and closed their Oval Park training ground in response.The club returned several positive tests for COVID-19 earlier this week following the latest round of Premiership Rugby’s COVID-19 screening programme.As well as those players and staff who have returned positive tests being isolated at home, several members of the squad and support staff were also instructed to isolate after being identified as close contacts.The club say they are working closely with Public Health England and Premiership Rugby to ensure the protocols in place are being followed across all departments to reduce the risk of any further incidents.Additional testing will take place tomorrow (Friday, November 6) for all players and staff ahead of Monday’s weekly testing in line with Premiership Rugby guidelines.All players will now continue their pre-season programme alone in their household bubbles while the Oval Park facility remains closed.Tigers' 2020/21 Gallagher Premiership season is to start on Saturday, November 21.