Lockdown 2.0: What does it mean for me?
From today (Thursday, November 5) to Wednesday, December 2 the Midlands goes into a second lockdown as England falls into the latest government coronavirus restrictions. So, what can and can’t you do for the next four weeks?
You can:
Go to work or provide voluntary/charitable services where this is not possible from home.
Buy food or medicine, collect takeaway food and drink.
Pick-up click and collect non-essential items.
Go to school/university (not including extra curricular classes).
Visit people in your support bubble or provide childcare for children under the age of 13 as part of a childcare bubble.
Attend a place of worship for individual prayer, a funeral (maximum of 30 people) or visit a burial ground or a remembrance garden.
Provide support for vulnerable people or to give emergency assistance.
Attend a support group (of up to 15 people).
Exercise or meet in a public, outdoors space with people you live with, your support bubble (or as part of a childcare bubble), or with one other person.
Receive any medical attention, including to get a COVID-19 test.
Visit someone in a care home (if allowed under care home guidance), hospice, hospital or to accompany someone to a medical appointment.
Take your pet to the vets.
Use a waste or recycling centre.
You can't:
Meet people in a private garden, unless you live with them or have formed a support bubble with them.
Visit non-essential shops (clothing and homeware stores, vehicle showrooms (other than for rental), betting shops, tailors, tobacco and vape shops, electronic goods and mobile phone shops, and market stalls selling non-essential goods.)
Go to a wedding (unless one of those getting married is seriously ill and not expected to recover). These weddings are limited to 6 people.
Use leisure centres, gyms, swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, golf courses, fitness and dance studios, climbing walls, archery, driving, and shooting ranges.
Travel abroad or within the UK, unless for work, education or other legally permitted reasons.
Have overnight stays and holidays away from primary residences. This includes staying in a second home or caravan, if you own one, or staying with anyone you do not live with or are in a support bubble with.
What is a support bubble?
It’s a network between a household with only one adult in the home and one other household of any size.
It means you can have close contact with that household as if they were members of your own household.
Once you make a support bubble, you should not change who is in your bubble and continue to follow social distancing guidance with people outside of your household or support bubble.
Click here to learn more about how the latest restrictions will impact you.
Read more: