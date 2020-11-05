Lockdown 2.0: What does it mean for me?

From today (Thursday, November 5) to Wednesday, December 2 the Midlands goes into a second lockdown as England falls into the latest government coronavirus restrictions. So, what can and can’t you do for the next four weeks?

You can:

Attend a place of worship for individual prayer, a funeral (maximum of 30 people) or visit a burial ground or a remembrance garden.

Visit people in your support bubble or provide childcare for children under the age of 13 as part of a childcare bubble.

Go to work or provide voluntary/charitable services where this is not possible from home.

Take your pet to the vets .

Visit someone in a care home (if allowed under care home guidance), hospice, hospital or to accompany someone to a medical appointment.

Exercise or meet in a public, outdoors space with people you live with, your support bubble (or as part of a childcare bubble), or with one other person.

You can't:

Meet people in a private garden, unless you live with them or have formed a support bubble with them.

Visit non-essential shops (clothing and homeware stores, vehicle showrooms (other than for rental), betting shops, tailors, tobacco and vape shops, electronic goods and mobile phone shops, and market stalls selling non-essential goods.)

Go to a wedding (unless one of those getting married is seriously ill and not expected to recover). These weddings are limited to 6 people.

Use leisure centres, gyms, swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, golf courses, fitness and dance studios, climbing walls, archery, driving, and shooting ranges.

Travel abroad or within the UK, unless for work, education or other legally permitted reasons.