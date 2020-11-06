The father of a 15-year-old girl killed in a parasailing accident on holiday has paid tribute to his daughter.

The family had taken a trip to Rhodes in Greece just before the second lockdown began - but the trip claimed the lives of Jessica and her 13-year-old cousin, Mikey.

Cousins Jessica, Mikey, and James from Corby in Northampton were all together when they went parasailing.

Jessica's father Tony Hayes and his wife panicked the moment they saw an empty boat come back from the activity.

Mikey, James and Jessica. Credit: Family photo.

Police then arrived at the hotel asking for the children's passports. But still no information was given about what had happened.

Mr Haye's wife Kayleigh took a taxi to the hospital with Mikey and James's parents while he stayed at the hotel with his youngest daughter and that's when they found out the devastating news.

The nurse then said, they're dead, They're dead. And that's how they found out that Mikey and Jesscia had died. Tony Hayes

The three teenagers were extremely close. They did everything together. Mikey was described as mature, bubbly young man who enjoyed acting and had a bright future. His older brother James is still in hospital in Rhodes.

Tony Hayes says "we've lost two children" and "another is in a coma fighting for his life".

The two families say they're grateful and overwhelmed with the support they've received from people in Corby and other parts of the country.

Jessica was studying for her GCSE's and wanted to take Maths, Physics and History at A Level and had high hopes for the future.

Just before the parasailing incident, she said the holiday was the best she'd been on.

Tony Hayes has described Jessica as being "a great big sister" and a "loving daughter".

The Greek coastguard said two people connected with the speedboat have been arrested. ITV news Central contacted the speedboat company but they did not wish to comment.