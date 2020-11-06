Firefighters tackle 'considerable' fire at a sawmill in Nottinghamshire

Firefighters from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have been tacking a fire at a sawmill in Blidworth since around 8:00 this morning (6 Nov).

The service tweeted at 08:28 that ten fire engines were in attendance at the scene of a 'considerable incident' at a sawmill on High Park, Cross Lane, in Blidworth.

Damien West, the Area Manager for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue, said the crews were faced with a 'well-developed' and 'rapidly spreading' fire.

A High Volume Pump (HVP) and an Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) were also used to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters have been on the scene since this morning

The road the sawmill is on has been closed whilst the emergency services work to put the fire out, and local residents have been advised to avoid the area and keep windows closed.

There have been no reported injuries.

Chief Fire Officer at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service John Buckley has tweeted asking people to be patient as crews put out the blaze. He said crews will be present for a considerable time.