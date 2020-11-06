Thieves caught on camera stealing car from Black Country driveway

Footage from BPM Media.

This is the shocking moment car thieves were caught on camera stealing a motor from a driveway without a key.The burglars were filmed using an aerial relay to steal a white Nissan Juke from outside the property in Hawkswell Drive, Willenhall, on Friday (October 30).CCTV, which was posted online by a family member, showed how the thieves stole the motor in less than a minute at around 5am.The black-and-white footage showed a hooded man approaching a house with one standing next to the door of a car.One stands by the front door with a relay device as his accomplices stand by - but nothing happens.They are then filmed walking over to another house and trying the same thing.Suddenly, the car's lights flash and one climbs into the vehicle.The clip ends with another motor tailing the just-stolen car from the street.Experts have issued advice as to how drivers can protect themselves from falling victim to the crime, including storing fobs and keys away from doors.Other security suggestions include using steering locks, having car windows security etched, using a car cover, as it will take considerably longer to gain access to the car, or securing cars with a wheel lock.