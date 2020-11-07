A 20-year-old from Leicestershire is urging young people to take the threat of coronavirus more seriously after the condition left him suffering from 'brutal pain'.

Josh Tew started to experience symptoms of Covid-19 in late September after he started university.

Over the next few weeks he returned to Leicester, was hospitalised and, at his worst, could barely get himself out of bed to walk to the toilet and was in severe pain.

He's previously struggled with his mental health and said having the virus worsened the problem.

Josh now has to self-inject blood thinning medicine due to the risk of blood clots.

ITV News Central have spoken to Josh about his thoughts on lockdown, mental health issues and his message that people have to take the pandemic very seriously.

