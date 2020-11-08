The Midlands falls silent to remember the fallen

Services have taken place across the Midlands today to remember those who have died in conflict.

Public parades were cancelled this year due to coronavirus, but several services were streamed online for people to watch and take part in a two minutes silence from their doorsteps.

Although city officials asked people to stay at home in Nottingham, many still turned up at the war memorial to mark the two minutes silence.

In the West Midlands, private ceremonies took place in Wolverhampton at St Peter's and at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The annual Parade at Colmore Row in Birmingham was cancelled due the pandemic.

Members of the public have been encouraged to purchase a virtual poppy this year, to help support the Royal British Legion.

Read more: