With the country back in lockdown, the Government has ordered nearly all grassroots and recreational sport to stop. That's caused huge frustration, particularly for those involved in sports where social distancing is easy to maintain.

An Olympic archer from Telford in Shropshire is leading a campaign to keep her sport going, saying it's good for physical and mental health.

Naomi Folkard, who is 37, has represented her country at four Olympic games. But recently, she was close to home - practising at the National Sports Centre in Lilleshall.

With social distancing effectively built into her sport, she can't understand why it has to stop.

Naomi said: "The targets can be five, ten metres apart. My local club, very often there's only two or three other people in a field so we can keep our distance very easily. Archery is one of the best and safest sports we can do."

Archery is said to be good for physical and mental health. Credit: ITV News Central

Meanwhile, For John Stubbs, shooting an arrow isn't just a form of exercise - it's key to his mental well-being. He lost his right leg in a motorbike crash. Now a Paralympic gold medallist, he says it's a sport enjoyed by many people with disabilities.

He added: "When I first had my accident I suffered a lot with depression. Archery is all about being of a clear and open mind."

The Government has ordered nearly all grassroots and recreational sport to stop. Credit: ITV News Central

There are fears that weeks, maybe months, of closure could put some sports clubs out of business. Their aim now is to get the Government to have a change of heart.

