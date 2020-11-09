Derby and Burton's hospital trust now has more Covid-19 positive patients than it ever saw at the height of the first wave of the virus.

Today (Monday, November 9) there are now 258 Covid-19 positive patients at the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust.

It is nearly seven times as many patients that were in beds at the trust a month ago, on October 8 (37 patients).

The most Covid patients the trust ever saw was back in April. At one time during the first peak, they saw 252 on Monday, April 13.

Today's total of 258 Covid patients breaks down as 159 at Royal Derby and 99 at Queen's Hospital in Burton.

These figures are both on par with the highest each hospital saw during the first wave.

However, Royal Derby saw its peak in early April, a couple of weeks before Queen's.

There are now 16 Covid-19 patients being cared for in the trust's intensive care units, with eight each at Royal Derby and Queen's.

This is some distance off the trust's record high in the first peak of 42 on April 13.

Gavin Boyle, the Chief Executive of the hospital trust, has said Covid-19 presents a "huge challenge" to the organisation, its partners and for the community.

He wrote in trust board papers to be discussed at a meeting this week: "We always knew a second wave was likely and in some respects, it is better that this started before the winter pressures season.

"In addition, in September and October, we saw fewer of these patients needing to be admitted to intensive care units and very few deaths."

However, at the end of October, we had started to see an increase in intensive care unit admissions and deaths as the cases in the community began to rise rapidly. We were very concerned about the rising prevalence of Covid-19 in our communities, which inevitably led to a rise in admissions at our hospitals. Gavin Boyle

Mr Boyle added: "One of the main differences between now and the first wave is the availability of testing.

"We are one of a small number of trusts who have been selected to test staff without symptoms as part of a national pilot to help us understand the disease better and prevent its spread."

He says their own internal testing, is helping to support them reduce cases of hospital-acquired Covid-19.

