Police issue fines after busy lockdown weekend across the Midlands

Police have issued warnings to people in the West Midlands not to break coronavirus rules after a busy weekend enforcing lockdown regulations.

Forces across the region handed out fines to licenced premises and to those who held private parties.

Despite lockdown, Staffordshire Police have been busy. A spokesperson said: "We've had a busy weekend, responding to over 200 related covid incidents from anti-social behaviour to breaches themselves of the restrictions."

However, they have been working to educate the public before taking action. Phil Jones, Chair, Staffordshire Police Federation said: "In Staffordshire, we've had the third-lowest enforcement rate over the last nine months."

So we've adopted a stance of speaking to people, encouraging, explaining why those rules are there, and then for the small minority who chose to breach the restrictions, we take enforcement action. Phil Jones, Chair, Staffordshire Police Federation

Meanwhile, West Midlands Police were also called to a flat in Walsall following reports of loud music. Inside they found 40 people dancing, with no social distancing.

They also issued a number of fixed penalty notices for people having smaller gatherings in their properties.

Over in Nottinghamshire, police dispersed two parties over two nights in the Mansfield area, despite the lockdown. In total the force issued more than 5 thousand pounds in fines for people flouting the rules.

Police say they will continue to take a no-tolerance approach to those who break the rules - willing to fine those who do.

