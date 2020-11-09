Railway bridge in Leicestershire named as most hit in Britain

A railway bridge in Leicestershire has been named as the most hit in Britain.

Watling Street bridge on the A5 in Hinckley was crashed into an average of twice per month, according to Network Rail.

Its bridges typically suffer five strikes every day, causing half a million minutes of delays for passengers while safety checks are carried out.

Now a campaign has been launched called 'Lorris Can't Limbo'. It urges lorry drivers to check the height of their vehicle before their journey.

The second-most struck bridge in Britain is the Bromford Road bridge in Dudley. It was hit 24 times in a year, causing almost 72 hours of disruption.

Hideo Takano, senior structures advisor at Highways England, said: "Bridge strikes can cause hours of disruption and - although we re-open our roads as soon as possible - we recognise the frustration delays can cause. Around two-thirds of bridge strikes on our roads are caused by vehicles carrying a load. So to reduce the risk of this happening, we urge all drivers to follow these simple steps: know your height, plan your route and secure your load."