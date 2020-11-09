Sprinklers will be fitted in all new build schools in Derby and Derbyshire.

Primary and secondary schools undergoing significant renovation, refurbishment or extension will also be fitted with the correct fire safety measures.

The city and county councils have signed a Statement of Intent showing their commitment to protecting schools across Derby and Derbyshire.

It follows three devastating school fires in 2020.

St Mary's Catholic School in October Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Derbyshire’s Chief Fire Officer, Gavin Tomlinson’s said: “The impact of a school fire has far reaching consequences; not only do they have a large economic cost, but they also rip into the heart of a community. This year I have witnessed three separate schools destroyed by fire despite the best efforts of my firefighters. Sadly I cannot change the outcome of these particular school fires, but through my work locally in Derbyshire and as the lead for the National Fire Chiefs Council, I am able to campaign and help protect other schools from the impact of fire in the future. Sprinklers are an effective fire safety measure that can extinguish a fire, or contain it until the arrival of fire crews. With this in mind, I am delighted that both the City and County Council have joined me in signing a Statement of Intent to protect all new build schools and those undergoing refurbishment. This really is a step in the right direction to safeguard our children’s education, our economy and protect firefighters and front line emergency services from the impact of such devastating fires.”

Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School in October Credit: BPM Media

Councillor Chris Poulter, Leader of Derby City Council, said: “Our schools are at the heart of our communities, and we are proud to be supporting this Statement of Intent."

Councillor Barry Lewis, Leader of Derbyshire County Council, said: “It is vital that we use every defence measure possible and Derbyshire County Council has no hesitation in playing our part in this commitment to protect our children and our schools.”

