Age UK say they're 'witnessing the devastating impacts of isolation'

Age UK say they're seeing first hand the devastating impact of isolation and fewer respite services for carers of older people.

The charity say there is many people who are struggling with a full time caring role and no support services to fall back on.

Locally, hundreds of older people and their families are facing mental and emotional hardship because their routines and the access to the respite services they depended on have been disrupted by Covid-19.

Before the latest lockdown some respite services had resumed, and Age UK say they're doing all they can to keep as many things going as possible.

The fear of the virus has undoubtedly meant that older people have more vigorously isolated.

Because of this, most families have switched to supporting their older relatives remotely causing many become cut off from their local community and support networks.

Age UK are calling on carers and older people to take action now to get help in place before additional winter pressures kick in.

Today, (10th November) ITV News Central spoke to Age UK as they urge carers to use vacancies in their day centre groups, to give them respite from their caring responsibilities.

Spokesperson for Age UK, Troy Young said: "We've provided replacement services with things like telephone calls, doorstep home visits where we can."

"We provided gifts and activity packs, and people really appreciate that. But what they keep saying is when are we getting back to some sort of normality."

Read more: