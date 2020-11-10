Footage from BPM Media.

A speeding driver has been jailed after a crash caused his friend to be ejected from the vehicle and severed the car in half.Harry Rice-Woodward sped along a 30mph residential street at more than double the limit in Billesley after clocking police officers following him.

Police say he was 'panicking' that because he was behind the wheel without a full licence and insurance.A brief pursuit ensued but the 25-year-old soon lost control of the silver Ford Focus estate on Haunch Lane and crashed into a parked car.Dramatic pictures released in the aftermath showed the vehicle ripped in two pieces.

Harry Rice-Woodward Credit: BPM

His backseat passenger and friend Zain Mirza was thrown from the car with his survival and full recovery from multiple fractures described as 'remarkable'.Rice-Woodward, of Brantley Road, Witton, admitted one charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.He was jailed for 15 months at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, November 5th.

He simply panicked, he knew he did not have a full licence and insurance. Other than that there was no other criminality in the car.Just before the accident Mr Mirza was due to start a new job.

That had to be delayed until the January during that time he was without any income. Mr Rice-Woodward supported him financially, he paid for his rent and living expenses for about three months totalling over £2,500.That's evidence of his contrition and genuine remorse. Tarlowchan Dubb, defending

Mr Dubb requested the hearing be adjourned for the defendant to speak to probation and explore the potential for alternative punishments to immediate imprisonment but Judge Melbourne Inman QC proceeded straight to sentence.

Mr Mirza suffered very serious injuries. He has made a full recovery thankfully. He's a friend of yours and you have helped him. He has not suffered potentially catastrophic injures that this court has to deal with on a regular basis.

I don't suppose Mr Mirza feels lucky but he was. It is remarkable he survived let alone survived without long-term injury. Judge Melbourne Inman QC

Judge Inman confirmed a sentence of 15 months and Rice-Woodward was also disqualified from driving for two years.

