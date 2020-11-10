People in the West Midlands are being urged to check if they're at risk of flooding after the large areas in the region were hit earlier this year.

The Environment Agency is asking people to do so as part of Flood Action Week.

They say that one in 12 people don't realise their home is at risk of flooding.

With more people working from home, it's more important than ever to protect against flooding.

Storm Dennis hit the region in February - bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

Parts of Worcestershire, Shropshire and Staffordshire were left submerged underwater.

Hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged after the River Severn reached its highest level in February.

One woman from Worcester who's home was damaged in a flood said she had no idea it was on a flood plain.

Mary Dhonau said she wants to help make more people aware of the risks.

The Environment Agency says its doing everything it can to prepare for the winter.

Just as they will be aware of Covid 19 restrictions, we're urging everyone to check whether they live in an area at risk from flooding and know the simple steps to remain prepared - such as moving possessions upstairs and preparing a grab bag with medicines and important documents. This will help reduce the damage and keep yourself and your family safe. Director of Incident Management & Resilience at the Environment Agency, Caroline Douglass:

