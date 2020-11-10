Two people have been convicted of the murder of 16-year Jaydon James in Coventry.

Frank Ymele Kenfack, 18, and Abdirazac Hussein Abdi, 21, were found guilty of murder following a six-week trial at Warwick Crown Court.

Jaydon was fatally stabbed on November 24, 2018 while out with friends in the Wood End area of Coventry.

They had gone to a local bowling alley and were later captured on CCTV in Hillmorton Road.

Soon after a black Peugeot car pulled up and the occupants got out and chased after Jaydon and his friends.

The 16-year-old ran down a driveway by a church but the group chasing him caught up with him and stabbed him in the back.

Jaydon managed to stagger to the church’s rear car park, where his friends found him, two of whom had also received stab wounds to their legs.

He was taken to hospital but was confirmed dead a short while later.

A candlelit vigil was held in Coventry after Jaydon's death. Credit: ITV News Central

Detectives investigating Jaydon's death looked through CCTV from a petrol station on Sewell Highway - it showed Kenfack in a dark Peugeot.

While searching through his mobile phone records, officers were able to establish that there were two other passengers in the car, one of which was Abdirazac Hussein Abdi.

They were arrested and charged with Jaydon’s murder.

Both Kenfack and Abdi will be will be sentenced tomorrow (November 11) at Warwick Crown Court.

Frank Kenfack (left) and Abdi Hussein Abdi (right) Credit: West Midlands Police

Jaydon’s family paid tribute to him, with his grandmother describing him as a ‘cheeky charmer’ who could ‘always wrap me around his finger’.

She said that he had the 'biggest heart' and would 'do almost anything for anybody that needed help'.

Jaydon’s mother said: "I won't see my son grow into a man, for him to have a career, to grow as a person. I won't get to spend special occasions with him that every parent takes for granted, those special landmark birthdays 18th, 21st etc. My son won't bring home to me the girl he has chosen to marry, I won't see him become a father.”