Armistice Day: Remembering the fallen across the Midlands

People from across the Midlands have remembered those who gave their lives during the First and Second World Wars, as well as other conflicts, to mark Armistice Day.

Due to the pandemic, this year's ceremonies to remember the fallen have been scaled back because of the coronavirus restrictions.

Instead, remembrance services and events at war memorials, cenotaphs and churches have been limited with people encouraged to pay their respects whilst being socially distanced or on their doorsteps.

What does Armistice Day mark?

It marks the signing of the Armistice, an agreement to end the fighting of the First World War as a prelude to peace negotiations. It began at 11am on 11 November 1918.

How has the Midlands been marking the occasion during a lockdown?

Poppy wreath laying ceremonies have been taking place across the region. The National Memorial Arboretum near Staffordshire has remembered the Armistice with a service. It invited a small number of people to attend.

At 11am, police crews from Derby gathered to hold two minutes of silence.

Meanwhile, military students from Walsall are among hundreds taking part in a 38,480 mile run to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

It equates to two miles for each life lost on the first day of the Battle of the Somme.

Elsewhere, Leicester Fire and Rescue service also held a two minute silence to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in honour of their country.

