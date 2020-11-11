Burton Albion Football Club confirm 'several players' test positive for COVID

Burton Albion Football Club has had several members of the first team squad and staff confirmed as positive for Covid-19.

The club say health and safety of everyone at the club remains our paramount concern and those players and staff affected are now self isolating away from the club. 

No-one testing positive was involved in last night's game. 

The EFL has been notified and the club awaits a decision on whether this weekend’s fixture away at Hull will go ahead.