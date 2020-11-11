A man has been arrested after he was spotted wandering through a Leicestershire village, aiming a rifle at schoolchildren and passers-by.Armed police were deployed to the incident in Quorn, near Loughborough, shortly after midday, where they fired a round of plastic bullets at the 50-year-old suspect.It followed reports of a man wandering the streets pointing the weapon at people, including young children and shouting threats.

Credit: BPM Media

Villagers ran to safety, with the Co-op supermarket in Loughborough Road reportedly closing its doors to protect shoppers inside.Leicestershire Police said the situation is now under control. The suspect was shot with plastic bullets, before being arrested and taken into police custody.

He was reported to have suffered bruising to his arm, but suffered no other injuries.Anyone with any information in relation to the incident, who has not yet spoken with police, should contact officers on the 101 police number.