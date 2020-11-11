A statue and memorial plaque will be built to pay tribute to the bravery of the 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment who lost their lives in the Battle of Saragarhi.

It will be built on land in Wednesfield, which has today be transferred from the council to the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara These three sketches show how the artwork may look when cast in bronze.

How the statue may look Credit: Wolverhampton City Council

How the statue may look from a different angle

A third perspective on the statue Credit: Wolverhampton City Council

What was the Battle of Saragarhi?

The battle is remembered for the extraordinary acts of courage shown by Sikh soldiers.

On 12 September 1897 they were defending the Saragarhi outpost in then British India against the Afghan army.

Although they were massively outnumbered, they refused to surrender and carried on fighting until the bitter end.

They were awarded the Indian Order of Merit after their deaths.

The plaque which will accompany the monument is in the shape of the mountain range where the battle took place.

In 2018 the first ever full-sized statue of a Sikh soldier to be built in the UK was unveiled in Smethwick.

The 'Lions of the Great War' monument was designed to honour the service men and women from South Asia, who fought in both world wars.

Sculpture Luke Perry created this statue, and designed the one due to be built in Wednesfield.