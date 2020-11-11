Two gang members who murdered teenager with machete are jailed for life

The judge said Jaydon's injuries were like something out of a 'medieval battle'. Credit: West Midlands Police

Two gang members who murdered a 16-year-old boy in a machete attack outside a church in Coventry, have been jailed for life.

21-year-old Abdirazac Hussein Abdi and 18-year-old Frank Kenfack were told the killing o Jaydon James in November 2018 was "as close to an execution as could be imagined" - and only "pure luck" averted the deaths of two other victims.

Abdi, a senior member of Coventry's RB7 gang, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday.

Kenfack, a member of the same gang, was jailed with a minimum term of 17 years.

Frank Kenfack (left) and Abdi Hussein Abdi (right) Credit: West Midlands Police

The trial was told that at least 14 incidents of violence involving members of RB7 and the rival C2 gang occurred before Jaydon's murder in the Wood End area of Coventry in November 2018.

Jurors heard that the C2 gang's "perceived territory" was the CV2 postcode, which includes Wood End, while RB7's members came from areas in and around Coventry city centre.

Sentencing Kenfack and Abdi, Judge Andrew Lockhart QC, the Honorary Recorder of Coventry, said the men had abided by a "distorted and immoral code" in a gang which had extreme violence as its hallmark.

Kenfack, of no fixed address, had "lied and lied" to the jury while denying murder, the judge said.

Abdi, of Foleshill Road, Coventry, did not give evidence at his trial, which heard he had been shot in the leg at a party in C2 territory in August 2018.

A candlelit vigil was held in Coventry after Jaydon's death. Credit: ITV News Central

Jaydon was fatally stabbed on November 24, 2018 while out with friends in the Wood End area of Coventry.

They had gone to a local bowling alley and were later captured on CCTV in Hillmorton Road.

Soon after a black Peugeot car pulled up and the occupants got out and chased after Jaydon and his friends.

The 16-year-old ran down a driveway by a church but the group chasing him caught up with him and stabbed him in the back.

Jaydon managed to stagger to the church’s rear car park, where his friends found him, two of whom had also received stab wounds to their legs.

He was taken to hospital but was confirmed dead a short while later.

Describing the weapon used to stab Jaydon in the back as he tried to run away from his attackers, the judge added: "Any form of strike with that was close to certain to result in death.

"This was as close to an execution as could be imagined. The injury sustained was horrific.

"It is a significant aggravating feature that others were targeted."

Saying the injuries inflicted had been like "a medieval battle scene", the judge added: "It is a piece of pure luck that the court is not dealing here with a double or triple murder.

"Both of you will have plenty of time to reflect on what you did and what you encouraged others to do." Both killers were found guilty of murder and wounding on Tuesday.

Commenting following the case, Detective Inspector Stuart Mobberley, of West Midlands Police, said he believed Jaydon was "in the wrong place at the wrong time and his killers were simply out for revenge".