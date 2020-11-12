Birmingham stabbings case heard by Crown Court judge

The case of a man who is accused of murdering a university student and attempting to kill 7 other people during a series of knife attacks in Birmingham city centre has been heard by a Crown Court judge.

Zephaniah McLeod did not appear at Birmingham Crown Court, where his case was discussed on Thursday (12 November).

The 27-year-old, of Nately Grove, Selly Oak, has been in custody since he was charged with committing the attacks over a 90-minute period in the early hours of 6 September.

Jacob Billington, a Sheffield Hallam University graduate intern, was fatally stabbed in the neck.

The 23-year-old was among eight people stabbed during the stabbings which triggered a major emergency services response.

7 others were injured in four attacks across the city centre -including Mr Billington's old school friend and band-mate Michael Callaghan.

Last month, West Midlands Police's chief constable said Mr Callaghan is the only remaining victim still in hospital, having been transferred to Liverpool where he is undergoing rehabilitation at a "specialist neurological hospital".

Describing the circumstances of the case as "very sad" Judge Melbourne Inman QC set a plea and trial preparation hearing for February 11 next year. He also set a provisional trial date for June 28.