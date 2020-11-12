Central Lobby - November 2020: Reasons to be hopeful?

It's one week into our second lockdown in the Midlands - and it's been an eventful one.

News of a vaccine which in trials was 90% effective against Coronavirus broke on Monday, and was excitedly received by a professor at Warwick Medical School.

Then the following day, rapid testing was announced for large parts of the Midlands.

The government hopes too that testing will play a large part in getting students safely home to their families for Christmas, along with a scheduled travel window.

And then the US Presidential Election was called at the weekend, with Democrat Joe Biden the new President Elect. How will his views and policies affect life and jobs in the Midlands?

Alison Mackenzie is joined by Labour MP for Warwick and Leamington Matt Western, and the Conservative MP for Harborough, Neil O'Brien.

