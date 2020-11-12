A staff member at a Birmingham hotel was asked to fill up a guests bath up with Cadbury's chocolate, it's been revealed.

And it's just one of the weird requests that customers at Birmingham Travelodge hotels have asked in the past year, the company says. One customer at the Fort Dunlop site also asked a member of staff to get them a role on Peaky Blinders.Another customer asked staff if they could sort a gondola ride from the city centre to the Black Country, so they could propose to their girlfriend. Another extraordinary request took place at Travelodge's Birmingham Airport hotel where one customer asked if staff could arrange for them to walk straight onto the runway from the hotel so they could have a lie-in.

Imagine being asked...

Can you get me a role in Peaky Blinders?

Can you sort a gondola ride from the city centre to the Black Country?

Can you arrange for me to walk right onto the airport runway so I can have a lie in?

Can you stop the seagulls from squealing?

Can you switch off the Severn Bridge fog horn?

Can you identify the UFO hotspots?

Can you get my grandma an honorary Oxford University degree?

Travelodge spokesperson Shakila Ahmed said: "Annually we welcome millions of customers from all corners of the UK at our 575 hotels which includes 13 properties in Birmingham.

Throughout the year, our hotel teams receive thousands of interesting requests from business and leisure guests. Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge. Travelodge Spokesperson

"Interestingly the requests change regionally, seasonally and this year we have even received interesting requests around social distancing. However, there are some requests beyond their control such as: stopping the seagulls from squealing, switching off the Severn Bridge fog horn, identifying UFO hotspots and getting a grandmother an honorary degree from Oxford University.”