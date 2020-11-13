Are Black and Asian people disproportionately affected by coronavirus?

People of Black ethnicity are twice as likely to be infected with COVID-19 compared to those of White ethnicity, according to researchers at the Universities of Leicester and Nottingham.

People from Asian backgrounds are also 1.5 times more likely to become infected with the virus compared to White individuals, according to data from more than 18 million people.

Researchers believe there are many explanations for the findings including the greater likelihood of living in larger household sizes comprised of multiple generations; having lower socioeconomic status, which may increase the likelihood of living in overcrowded households; and being employed in frontline roles where working from home is not an option.

A spokesperson from NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands said: The impact of the virus has been particularly detrimental on people living in areas of high deprivation, on people from ethnic communities and on older people, men, those with a learning disability and others with protected characteristics.

In early August, local health systems began implementing urgent actions to accelerate progress on tackling health inequalities. This important work will be supported by the NHS Race and Health Observatory, which will identify and tackle the specific health challenges facing people from ethnic backgrounds.