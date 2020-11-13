Tributes paid to "hugely valued" Derby doctor

Tributes have been paid to a "hugely valued" doctor who died this week to Covid-19.

Dr Krishnan Subramanian was a Consultant Anaesthetist at Royal Derby Hospital.

He died yesterday (Thursday 12 November) at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester.

Gavin Boyle, Chief Executive, said: “This is a very sad day for the UHDB family. Krishnan was a hugely valued member of the team who had worked tirelessly this year to support those who needed care."

His death has been marked with numerous tributes in his workplace, including from Dr John Williams, Clinical Director of Anaesthetics and Theatres.

He said Dr Subramanian stood out for "characteristic grin" and "tireless patience with trainee doctors".

Away from work Krishnan was described as a "devoted family man" and a man whose faith meant a lot to him.

A minute’s silence to remember him will be held at the Main Entrance of Royal Derby Hospital at 11am on Monday 16 November 2020.

