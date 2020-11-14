Coventry Cathedral marks 80th Blitz Anniversary with online service

Coventry Cathedral is holding a special service tonight to 80 years since the Blitz.

On 14 November 1940, the Luftwaffe launched an 11-hour attack on the city which killed 568 people and injured many more.

Coventry was a major manufacturing centre for the aircraft industry, making it a prime target for the Luftwaffe.

Tonight an anniversary service at Coventry Cathedral will be streamed online at 7pm.

The hour long service will include a documentary and will be available via the cathedral's Facebook and YouTube accounts.