Government Department move to Wolverhampton could create '1000' new jobs

A Wolverhampton MP says plans to move a government department to the city, could create more than 1000 jobs in the Civil Service.

Stuart Anderson MP says he has been working closely with the Ministry of Communities, Housing and Local Government to set up a new office in Wolverhampton.

The department is responsible for increasing housing supply and supporting communities with public services.

It is currently based in London.

Although plans for the move haven't been approved yet, Mr Anderson says he is confident it will get the go ahead, following positive conversations with the Secretary of State, Robert Jenrick.