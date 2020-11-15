Ten "Long Covid" clinics to be opened in the Midlands

Symptoms of Long Covid can go on for months Credit: ITV News

NHS England has said 10 sites in the Midlands have been earmarked for becoming 'Long Covid' specialist clinics to help the thousands of patients suffering debilitating effects of the virus months after being infected.

The clinics, due to start opening at the end of November, will bring together doctors, nurses, therapist and other NHS staff to physical and psychological assessments of those experiencing enduring symptoms.

The condition, which is thought to affect more than 60,000 people in the UK, can cause continuing fatigue, brain fog’, breathlessness and pain.

£10 million is being set aside to fund 40 clinics across the country - 10 of which will be in the Midlands.

Long Covid is already having a very serious impact on many people’s lives and could well go on to affect hundreds of thousands. “That is why, while treating rising numbers of patients who are sick with the virus and many more who do not have it, the NHS is taking action to address those suffering ongoing health issues. NHS Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens

A study from King’s College London found that older people, women and those with a greater number of different symptoms in the first week of their illness were more likely to develop Long Covid with one in 10 still unable to shake off the side effects eight weeks after infection.