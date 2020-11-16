A scientist in Nottingham has invented a face mask that is "more than 90% effective at killing coronavirus".

Dr Gareth Cave, who is a scientist and nanotechnology expert at Nottingham Trent University, is the genius behind the new face covering.

How does the mask work?

Instead of "trapping" the coronavirus the new masks kill it.

The anti-viral face covering features a fluid-repellent outer layer which reduces the inhalation of droplets that carry Covid-19.

There is also a copper lining embedded in the mask which releases ions which kill the virus if they come into contact with it.

Tests have shown that the masks kills more than 90% of flu and coronavirus infections.

The new mask uses a copper lining which kills the virus rather than simply blocking it. Credit: ITV News Central

When will the masks be available to the buy?

Gareth says the new masks are due to go into production in Nottingham in late November and he hoeps for them to be commercially available from December.

They will initially be available for healthcare, transport and food service settings.

Gareth says he was diagnosed with cancer 3 years ago. He has a check up on the 9th December and hopes to be able to take a box of the masks with him to say thank you to staff.

It's thought the new masks will be priced at around £1 - making them slightly more expensive than surgical masks- but it's perhaps a small price to pay for extra protection.

What sparked the invention?

Gareth says when the University labs closed at the start of the pandemic there were lots of scientists with a lot more time on their hands.

He says they used this time to use their technology and skills to help frontline workers.

