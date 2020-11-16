Two residents at a Worcestershire care home have died following an outbreak of coronavirus.The county's director of public health, Dr Kathryn Cobain, has said a total of 51 people tested positive for the virus at St Stephen's Care Home in Worcester.She confirmed today (16 November) that two of those residents died after being identified as positive cases.The other affected residents and staff are now following national guidance and self-isolating for 10 days while close contacts are being contacted.

33 residents and 18 staff have tested positive at the care home and they are now following national guidance and self-isolating for at least 10 days, while close contacts are being identified and told to self-isolate for 14 days, in accordance with the national guidance. Public Health partners are working closely with the home to ensure prevention measures are in place. Dr Kathryn Cobain, Director for Public Health for Worcestershire

Dr Gunveer Plahe, a consultant in communicable disease control with PHE in the West Midlands, added:

Elderly people and those with chronic medical conditions are most vulnerable to suffering complications from COVID-19. This is why we are continuing to work with the care homes sector to promote Covid-secure environments by following government guidance on the management of suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus in these settings. Dr Gunveer Plahe, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control, PHE

Care home visits in Worcestershire were given the go-ahead last month despite the county suffering rising coronavirus rates.The council’s public health department confirmed on 19th October that ‘limited’ care home visits could begin due to the ‘impact closure of care homes is having on families and residents’.