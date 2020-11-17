Christian cafe claimed Magna Carta and refused to close during lockdown

A Christian cafe and bookshop in Nottinghamshire which refused to close despite lockdown restrictions now says it will only stay open for take-away services.

The Mustard Seed in Gedling repeatedly defied lockdown rules by continuing to trade, putting signs on the door claiming rights under the Magna Carta.

What is the Magna Carta?

Magna Carta means 'The Great Charter' and it was established in 1215. It holds that everyone is subject to the law - even royalty and those in government- and it guarantees the rights of individuals, the right to a fair trial and the right to justice.

The cafe put this sign up on the door claiming rights under the Magna Carta. Credit: ITV News Central

On Friday (13 November) council officers imposed a £1,000 fine and ordered the cafe to close, but a day later police dispersed a gathering of up to 50 people at the premises and made two arrests.

One passer by said there were "between 40 and 50" people inside the cafe when police arrived and speaking about a lack of social distancing he described them as being "on top of each other".

The owner of the cafe, Chris, spoke to ITV News Central on Monday (16 November) where she said she believed the pandemic was "full of lies" and that it had become "politicised".

She added: "What's going to happen when the truth comes out that the country and people's lives are devastated and I kept quiet. I went along with it because I was alright and my beliefs won't let me do that ever."

The Mustard Seed cafe and book shop in Gedling defied national lockdown rules by staying open. Credit: ITV News Central

On Tuesday (17 November) it was revealed that the cafe now intends to only serve people take away food and drinks, in line with government guidance.

Read more: