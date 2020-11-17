A police dog that was attacked with a machete is on track to "make a full recovery"- while a 16-year old from Birmingham has been arrested on suspicion of knife possession and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

PC Paul Hopley, a West Midlands Police dog handler, was chasing suspected burglars in the early hours of Saturday (14 November) morning when his dog, Stark, was attacked.

As he was going through allotments near Larch Avenue in Handsworth PC Hopley recalls hearing the 'thud' what he thought was a stick coming down on his 3 year old dog's head.

It was only as he got closer he realised the teenager attacking Stark was in fact holding a rusty machete.

Police recovered the knife that was used to hurt Stark. Credit: West Midlands Police

PC Hopley tackled the knifeman to the floor, and with the help of his dog managed to detain him.

The German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois cross had to have surgery to stitch up the wounds on either side of his face.

Vets say that he was lucky that the blade missed his eye and he should make a full recovery.

Vets say Stark should make a full recovery, and he is lucky the blade didn't come into contact with his eye. Credit: West Midlands Police

Pc Hopley said: “When I saw the wounds so close to Stark’s eye I feared the worst. I thought he could have been blinded in that eye.

“We’d had reports of people with torches acting suspiciously behind houses. The allotments were big, lots of places to hide, but after around 20 minutes Stark sniffed out the suspect.

“He ran off but Stark chased him down. He struck Stark a few times with the machete but I managed to disorientate him with incapacitant spray and then tackle him to the floor."

“We’ve been together for 18 months now and are very much a team. We look out for each other. Stark did a great job and it’s a huge relief he’s going to be OK.

PC Hopley has been working with Stark for 18 months. Credit: West Midlands Police

“He’s not going to be happy about having to take two weeks off at home to recover. He’s a bundle of energy and even on our rest days is climbing the walls wanting to get back to work.

“And I’m afraid he’s going to have to wear a ‘cone of shame’ until the cuts heal as otherwise he’s going to try and scratch out the stitches!”

Read more: