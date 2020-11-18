Man arrested in Northern Ireland over 1974 Birmingham Pub Bombings

A man has been arrested in Northern Ireland in connection with the Birmingham Pub Bombings in 1974.

Twenty-one people died in the attack in which two bombs exploded in two pubs in the city centre on 21 November that year.

Counter-terrorism police from the West Midlands, along with officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland detained a 65-year-old man at his home in Belfast today (18 November).

He was arrested under the Terrorism Act and police are now searching his home. He's being interviewed under caution at a police station in Northern Ireland.

Saturday will mark the 46th anniversary of the bombings and a convoy of vehicles will drive through Birmingham city centre this weekend in memory of the victims.

An inquest last year ruled the victims were unlawfully killed, but failed to establish who was responsible.

The hearings followed years of campaigning by the affected families calling for a full account into the events that happened that night.

Home Secretary, Priti Patel, last month said she would be considering a public inquiry into the bombings.

Six men - Hugh Callaghan, Paddy Hill, Gerard Hunter, Richard McIlkenny, William Power and John Walker - were wrongly jailed for life in 1975 for the bombings.

The so-called 'Birmingham SIx' had their convictions quashed in the appeal court and were released in 1991.

Read more about the Birmingham pub bombings here.