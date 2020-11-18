Watch the full report by Tania Sangha

Two people from the West Midlands have started new ventures during the pandemic, defying all of the odds that covid-19 has thrown at them.

It's during a time where there has been almost three thousand fewer new businesses opening across the West Midlands between April and May this year, compared to the same period last year.

9845 The number of new businesses opening across the West Midlands in quarter 2 of 2019

6920 The number of new businesses opening across the West Midlands in Quarter 2 of 2020.

Despite that, there have still been some who have dared to take the plunge by continuing to follow their dreams during these uncertain times.

Rubeena Kaur Mehat from Burntwood in Staffordshire started writing a children’s book during the first lockdown while she was still working full time as a solicitor.

The book “Happy the Hathi” teaches children how to speak Punjabi using the English language. Credit: ITV Central

However, shortly after publishing her first book she was terminated from her job.

Instead of being consumed by the stress of losing her main stream of income, she used the time to write two more books and has used social media to sell to customers all over the world.

So three books in three months because I didn’t have that job, so I think it was just a blessing in disguise. Rubeena Kaur Mehat, Self-published author

Nate Ethan Watson from Wolverhampton has also continued to push through Covid-19 restrictions, after launching a new charity during the pandemic.

The charity, called TNB Connect (Trans and Non-Binary Connect), aims to help trans and non-binary people by providing free clothing a safe space for people to express themselves.

It’s been a hard time for charities this year and Nate has had to make changes by holding events online.

But he says the move to meeting people virtually has helped him to reach a wider audience.

Since launching the charity at the end of March he has managed to make some great successes.

The charity became registered in August, it reached a milestone of one hundred clothing donations in October and has most recently been awarded National Lottery funding.

