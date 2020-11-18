Operations cancelled in Leicester - health boss issues coronavirus warning

All non-urgent operations at hospitals in Leicester are to be cancelled as attention turns to treating coronavirus patients.

Health boss Andy Williams took to Twitter this morning following a Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Covid-19 system meeting and said it looks like the second wave will be ‘much worse than the first’.

In his tweets, chief executive of the city and county’s three clinical commissioning groups, Andy Williams, said: “Just finished LLR Covid-19 meeting - health and care system now at high escalation - all but the most urgent electives cancelled and focussing on urgent care and vaccination programmes."

He added: “Second wave looks like it’s going to be much worse than the first - plus people have lockdown fatigue and staff are really tired - absolutely vital everyone follows the public health advice!”

Pressures have been building in wards across the country as rates and cases continue to rise.

Mr Williams later updated his followers to explain that cancer treatment, urgent procedures and children's services are continuing despite the pressures.

Patients will be contacted if their operation is cancelled and should continue to attend appointments unless told not to by the hospital.