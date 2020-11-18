A police officer was hit off his motorbike by a car thief who then sped away in Oldbury.

PC Steve Lovering had spotted a Seat Leon on Ashes Road which he thought could have been one of two recently stolen.

He pulled up alongside the vehicle and recognised the driver as Callum Fellows – whose name had been linked to the stolen cars.

Fellows, aged 18, reversed and drove into PC Lovering, sending him sprawling into the road.

The Leon, which was on false plates, is suspected to have been stolen from a car key burglary.

PC Lovering later picked Fellows out in an ID parade. He’s now admitted assault, dangerous driving, criminal damage, and driving while disqualified over the attack, on 27 August.

He’s also admitted receiving stolen goods, three other charges of dangerous driving and disqualified driving, as well as stealing a motor vehicle.

Fellows is now awaiting sentence.

PC Lovering said: “It was pure luck that there weren’t any cars near me when I was knocked off the bike, as it could have been much worse.

“I had some some back and shoulder pain, but nothing was broken.

“It was really heartening to see so many people stopping to help and check that I was OK and offer their help.”