The colossal Christmas tree from Solihull lighting up Covent Garden this year

Follow the journey of a Christmas tree grown on a farm in Shirley in Solihull as it travels to Covent Garden to light up the world-famous piazza in London.

There are one million festive trees at Woods Farm, stretching for hundreds of acres.

After making its 110 mile journey to its new home, the towering tree boasts 300 baubles and 30,000 sparkling lights. It took an incredible five nights for workers to dress it up for the winter season.

Watch Yasmin Bodalbhai’s special report above on a little bit of Midlands magic lighting up London.