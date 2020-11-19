The father inspired to lead neonatal care after birth of his premature twins

A former DIY shop worker who is now the manager of neonatal care at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham has shared his story on how the care his premature twins received 15 years ago inspired him to have a dramatic career change.

Paul Farmer was working in retail when his babies, Elise and Ashley, were born five weeks early.

He says the treatment he and his wife received on the ward was unforgettable.

Having taken up nurse training in 2010, he now runs the ward his children, now teenagers, were cared in. It’s a career change that’s filled the youngsters with pride.

“I’m really proud of my dad for working through these difficult times. He saves lives, makes the world a better place and I’m really proud of him for doing that,” said Paul’s son, Ashley.

What is neonatal care? (Source: Bliss)

- Neonatal care is the type of care a baby born premature or sick receives in a neonatal unit.

- Units are a part of hospitals which provide care for babies who are born prematurely (before 37 weeks’ gestation), with a medical condition which needs treatment, or at a low birthweight.

- The word ‘neonatal’ means newborn, or the first 28 days of life.

- Over 100,000 babies are born premature or sick and needing neonatal care in the UK each year. That is one in seven babies, or around 300 babies every day.

Hear Ashley’s story in full by watching the above video.