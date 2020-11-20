Homes evacuated after grenades discovered at Bewdley address

A number of properties have been evacuated after grenades were discovered by workmen at an address in Bewdley.

West Mercia Police have said a cordon is in place while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) operators deal with the ongoing situation.

Police officers closed Kidderminster Road in Bewdley earlier today (Friday, November 20) from the junction with Grey Green Lane to the junction with Queensway.

West Mercia Police tweeted an update on Twitter earlier:

Residents have been warned to avoid the area if possible while the road closures are in place.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "There are road closures in the area. Please take care and pay attention to the road closures."