Record total of drivers caught breaking the law behind the wheel in Warwickshire

Hundreds of motorists have been spotted driving whilst on their phones or not wearing seatbelts on motorways in Warwickshire.

Police say last week they caught a record 317 offences in five days through their 'Operation Tramline' strategy.

69 offenders were using a mobile phone whilst 97 were not wearing seatbelts.

In one incident it took two police cars to stop the driver of an HGV travelling at 60mph on the M40 as he was so distracted by his mobile phone it seemed he did not seem to notice the blue lights and sirens.

Sergeant Carl Stafford said:

“Whilst this has been a record breaking operation for offences detected by our officers, it has also been an extremely disappointing one, as even with a reduced amount of traffic from the current epidemic we are seeing an increase in offences.

"The increase in mobile phone usage whilst driving has been staggering despite all of the publicity and increase in penalties people are still selfishly putting themselves and others at risk by being distracted by their phones, exacerbated even more when in charge of heavy goods vehicles.”

