Tributes paid to "much loved" Leicester professor killed by coronavirus

Tributes have been paid to a “talented, dedicated and much loved” University of Leicester and University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust professor who has died from coronavirus.

Anthony Gershlick, a Consultant Cardiologist at Glenfield Hospital and Professor of Interventional Cardiology at the University of Leicester passed away on Friday 20 November, in Intensive Care at the hospital he worked in. He was 69.

A minute’s silence to remember Professor Gershlick will be held on Monday 23 November at 11am.

A statement from University of Leicester and University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust read:

Professor Gershlick had worked at UHL since May 1989. In December 2018, he formally began work for the University of Leicester, but continued working as an Honorary Consultant at UHL.

The recipient of the inaugural British Cardiovascular Intervention Society (BCIS) Lifetime Achievement Career Award in 2017, Professor Gershlick had been involved in coronary intervention shortly after it was introduced in the UK.

He undertook his first procedure in the mid-1980s and remained active clinically until he became unwell recently. He had been involved in practice-changing research conceiving, initiating and running four major National and International trials that have changed the way patients are treated. These have been incorporated into International Guidelines.

He was the UK lead for over 10 international trials and attracted more than £3 million of research funding from bodies such as The British Heart Foundation and National Institute for Health Research and the Medical Research Council (MRC).

Professor Gershlick had also run national courses for U.K. Interventional physicians in Leicester for many years designed to disseminate best practice and sat on multiple National Committees.

Professor Anthony Gershlick Credit: Twitter / @agershlick

Rebecca Brown, Acting Chief Executive, at Leicester’s Hospitals said:

“This is devastating news for us all at Leicester’s Hospitals. Tony was a much loved member of the team who will be missed greatly by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts are with his family and I would like to offer our sincere condolences to them on behalf of everyone at the Trust.”

Professor Nishan Canagarajah, President and Vice-Chancellor at the University of Leicester said:

“Today we are mourning the loss of a dear and valued member of our University community. Tony Gershlick was an extremely dedicated and well-regarded member of our staff who has left an indelible mark on the life of the University. His work has led to a positive change in his field. He will be remembered with great affection by all and will be sorely missed. My deepest condolences go out to Tony’s family at this time.”

Andrew Furlong, Medical Director at Leicester’s Hospitals said:

“Tony was well known and well respected, locally, nationally and internationally. He made many significant contributions to the field of cardiology over his long career and was at the forefront of early work on coronary interventions and many significant research studies. He was deeply committed to the training and development of junior doctors and registrars and known for his dedication to his field and his patients. He made a difference to many, many lives."

Professor Philip Baker, PVC and Head of College of Life Science at the University of Leicester said:

“As an academic, Tony was determined to push the boundaries of clinical care, to make a difference for his patients, and indeed, patients around the world. There will be a time to celebrate his many achievements, but now is a time for sadness – at the passing of a very special person”