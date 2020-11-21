Fewer people on the streets in Mansfield

The number of rough sleepers in Mansfield has dropped “significantly”, according to Mansfield District Council.

The annual street count, which took place last month (October 2020), found seven rough sleepers in the district – down from 22 last year.

Officials say measures such as helping to prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place and offering specialist support for those living on the streets has helped lower numbers.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the council is working with the YMCA to provide self-contained accommodation for rough sleepers throughout the winter in place of a shelter.

Councillor Marion Bradshaw, Portfolio Holder for Safer Communities, Housing and Wellbeing said: “We are pleased that a number of rough sleepers have embraced the support being offered by the council and its partners and made a commitment to create a better future for themselves."

There is no need for anybody to be homeless in Mansfield this winter or at any other time of the year as a wealth of advice and practical help is available. I’d strongly urge anyone who is experiencing difficulties to get in touch as soon as they can so we can work with them. Councillor Marion Bradshaw

Officials are urging those at risk of becoming homeless are urged to contact the council for help and advice.

