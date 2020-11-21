Nottinghamshire Police launch 'major investigation' after shooting

Nottinghamshire Police have launched a 'major investigation' after it's believed a man was shot in the back in Bulwell.

Detectives were called to Spindle Gardens just before 1am this morning. A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with what is thought to be life-altering injuries.

Detective Inspector Jonathon Naylor, said: "Any incident which potentially involves a firearm is treated incredibly seriously and we have a large number of resources looking for those responsible.

Credit: ITV News Central

“We have been working hard on this case through the night and have numerous enquiries to continue with.

"Early investigations suggest this was a targeted attack and we don’t believe there is a wider threat to the public but we retain an open mind."

DI Naylor added that the they will be increasing police patrols over the next few days so people can speak to them about what happened and they will be visiting homes nearby.

He said: “It’s a large residential area so we know that people will have concerns and they also might have seen or heard something that could help.”