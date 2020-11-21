People in Telford and Wrekin are being told to get tested for coronavirus as a precaution if they are showing other symptoms.

The number of cases in the borough remains high and above the national average – and officials say they need to identify cases as early as possible in order to slow down the spread of the virus.

The precautionary tests are being advised for people experiencing other symptoms such as:

Headaches

Aches and pains

Feeling tired for no good reason

Sore throat

Runny nose

Sneezing

Tummy ache in children

Officials say many residents who have tested positive for coronavirus have also displayed other symptoms than the main ones. Tests can be booked online.

If you are booking a coronavirus test as a precaution due to one or more of the above symptoms, you don't need to self-isolate unless you receive a positive test result.

