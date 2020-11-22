Man charged with murder after death of woman in Tamworth

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman in Tamworth.

Officers were called to Bingley Avenue shortly before 1:30am on Friday 20 November following reports a woman had been seriously injured. She died at the scene.

Jake Notman, of Bingley Avenue, Tamworth, was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after and has since been charged by detectives.

He has been remanded in police custody ahead of a court appearance.