Police name Birmingham woman in Tamworth murder probe

A woman found dead in Tamworth on Friday, November 20 has been named as Lauren Mae Bloomer.

The 25-year-old was from Birmingham.

Police were called to reports that a woman had been seriously injured on Bingley Avenue on Friday morning. She died at the scene.

Lauren’s family are being supported by specially-trained officers and they ask for their privacy to be respected at this tragic time.

Jake Notman, 27, from Bingley Avenue, Tamworth, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre this morning (Monday 23 November).