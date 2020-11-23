Revealed: The financial impact of the pandemic on our pockets

Latest figures show the stark impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the pockets of people living in the Midlands.

Data provided by debt charity, Turn2us, shows there has been a rise in the numbers of people across the region having to rely on savings and even sell belongings to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has put strain on many people's finances. Credit: PA Images

In the West Midlands:

23% of people used savings or sold belongings

24% run out of money by the end of the week or month

23% make ends meet if income lost

It’s a similar story for those in the East Midlands:

26% of people used savings or sold belongings

17% run out of money by the end of the week or month

22% make ends meet if income lost

Martin Lewis, the money saving expert and presenter of The Martin Lewis Money Show, has the below advice for those in financial difficulty.

Further financial advice can be found on the following websites: