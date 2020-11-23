Revealed: The financial impact of the pandemic on our pockets
Latest figures show the stark impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the pockets of people living in the Midlands.
Data provided by debt charity, Turn2us, shows there has been a rise in the numbers of people across the region having to rely on savings and even sell belongings to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic.
In the West Midlands:
23% of people used savings or sold belongings
24% run out of money by the end of the week or month
23% make ends meet if income lost
It’s a similar story for those in the East Midlands:
26% of people used savings or sold belongings
17% run out of money by the end of the week or month
22% make ends meet if income lost
Martin Lewis, the money saving expert and presenter of The Martin Lewis Money Show, has the below advice for those in financial difficulty.
Further financial advice can be found on the following websites: