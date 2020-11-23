The boogieing binmen eyeing a Christmas number one

Three binmen from Wolverhampton are hoping to top the charts this Christmas and help children in need with their single 'Boogie Round the Bins at Christmas Time'.

Jack Johnson, Henry Wright and Adrian Breakwell, known as 'The Dancing Binmen', have already had a few online hits this year, going viral with their musical antics during lockdown and raising £2,500 for a hospice in the city.

Their attention has now turned to helping children who won't receive many presents this year.

The song came about during one of their shifts, thinking up the words on their round and teaming up with fellow Wolverhampton-based musician Stephen Barratt to add the finishing touches.

They want to top the Christmas charts in the process and with the music video released today (Monday, November 23), Jack says it's an exciting time.

"Words can't describe how excited we are," he said.

"We're just normal binmen who have gone viral, the ultimate dream would be to get to number one."