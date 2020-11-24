The captain of Aston Villa Football Club, Jack Grealish, has pleaded guilty to two charges of careless driving.

The 25-year-old England international, admitted one offence in connection with a collision involving his Range Rover in Dickens Heath, near Solihull, on March 29, six days after national Coronavirus restrictions were imposed nationwide.

Grealish, of Barnt Green, Worcestershire, also admitted a second charge of careless driving relating to allegations he drove without due care and attention on the M42, in October.

The winger did not appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court but entered pleas through his lawyer.

Jack Grealish playing for England Credit: David Klein/Sportimage/PA Images

Grealish had denied two other charges in connection with the Dickens Heath incident, of failing to stop and failing to report the incident, but the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence and the charges were dismissed.

District Judge John Bristow said Grealish already had six penalty points on his driving licence for a motorway speeding offence in 2018 and could therefore be at risk of a driving ban under the totting-up scheme.

The judge adjourned the sentencing to December 15, with Grealish set to attend in person.